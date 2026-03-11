Ukraine to share drone-hunting tactics with Gulf nations facing Iranian attacks

Ukraine is sending teams to the Middle East to help Gulf nations counter Iranian drones, sharing lessons learned during years of war with Russia.

Ukrainian teams are deploying this week to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Their mission is to train local forces to hunt Iranian drones the same way Ukraine has done to defend Kyiv.

Iran’s Shahed drones, widely used in attacks, cost about $35,000 each. Patriot missiles used to shoot them down can cost around $3 million apiece. Ukrainians have found a cheaper solution — interceptor drones costing roughly $3,000 to $5,000.

The smaller interceptors are faster than the Shahed drones and are designed to chase them down in the air.

Ukrainian officials say about 70% of the Shahed drones shot down around Kyiv are now destroyed using those interceptor drones.

Ukraine developed the tactics through years of war with Russia, enduring casualties and widespread damage to critical infrastructure as it adapted to waves of drone attacks.

Gulf nations, which have faced a barrage of drone attacks after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, are hoping to avoid that kind of devastation with help from Ukraine.

