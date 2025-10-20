'Hunting stand' with direct view of Air Force One sparks federal probe in Florida

Federal authorities are investigating a potential security threat after a hunting stand was found in a tree near an airport in Florida where Air Force One lands and takes off.

The discovery came as President Donald Trump visited his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for the first time in about six months.

According to a Sunday post on X by FBI Director Kash Patel, the security scare was located before President Trump landed Friday evening.

The Secret Service released a photo of what they called a "hunting stand" that they discovered. The structure has a direct line of sight to where Air Force One parks at Palm Beach International Airport.

"Those are things the Secret Service looks for first and foremost, and in this case, they were able to identify and mitigate it," said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent.

Miller noted this latest security concern comes as President Trump has been the target of two assassination attempts in the past 15 months.

One of those attempts happened at Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach last year.

"So, the threat environment has never been greater, and kudos to the Secret Service for identifying this one and stopping it. But remember they've got to be right every day," Miller said.

Miller said the Secret Service investigation will likely focus on an area off Southern Boulevard, across the busy road from where the hunting stand was found.

"Because information identification capabilities are everywhere, license plate reader cameras, you've got video cameras, you've got people on social media," Miller said.

That information could lead investigators to find who put up the stand, when they put it up and why.

The FBI investigation prompted the closure of Southern Boulevard near Palm Beach International Airport for most of the weekend until President Trump departed for Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.

