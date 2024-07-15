FBI following all leads to determine a motive in Trump assassination attempt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working to determine a motive in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

In its latest update, the FBI said it does not yet know what drove Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to perpetrate the shooting, but is hunting down clues.

“The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads,” the agency said in an update.

The FBI said it has also obtained the shooter’s phone for examination.

The agency said it searched both the shooter’s residence and vehicle for evidence. The FBI said suspicious devices found in both places were marked safe by bomb technicians and are now being evaluated at the FBI laboratory.

While the FBI’s investigation suggests the shooter acted alone, the agency said it is also working to determine if any “co-conspirators” were involved in the attack. However, the FBI noted there were “no public safety concerns” at this time.

The shooter had no criminal history and was not known to the FBI prior to the shooting. Officials also said he had no known mental health issues, and that his family is cooperating with authorities.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the race for the White House, had been speaking in front of a crowd for mere minutes when multiple shots rang out. The former president, who was rushed to a local medical facility, said he was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear.

One spectator at the rally, Corey Comperatore, was killed as he shielded his family from the gunfire. Two other attendees were critically injured but are now in stable condition.

The FBI said in addition to an assassination attempt, the incident is also being investigated as potential domestic terrorism.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1 (800) CALL-FBI.