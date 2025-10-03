Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for federal prostitution charges

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison, or just over four years, by a federal judge on Friday after his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

Combs, 55, has been jailed in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest in September of last year. In addition to his prison sentence, the judge also imposed a $500,000 fine — the maximum fine he could order — against Combs.

In July, Combs was convicted of transporting two of his former girlfriends to have sex with paid male escorts in hotels and drug-fueled parties referred to as "freak offs" during the trial. A jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, allowing him to avoid a possible life sentence.

He had faced up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution, but prosecutors asked that he be sentenced to more than 11 years. Combs' defense team argued that he should get no more than 14 months in prison, including his time already served, and stated that "he's been punished."

Ultimately, the judge said he felt the government's recommendation of more than 11 years was "not reasonable," but said "a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability."

Painting the picture of a changed man

Combs, along with members of his family and supporters, submitted letters for consideration before the sentencing.

Combs promised in his letter that he would never commit another crime if released, saying, “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn.”

However, the judge said Combs has challenged the factual guilt of his conviction, and that while he “has expressed remorse for some things,” he hasn’t expressed remorse as to what he’s been convicted of.

Combs and his team have never admitted guilt, instead asking for an acceptance of responsibility credit.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik told Subramanian that not sentencing Combs to significant prison time would, in effect, be allowing him to get away with years of domestic violence.

“It’s a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification,” Slavik said. “He didn’t need the money. His currency was control.”

Slavik also blasted Combs for allegedly booking a Miami speaking gig next week, calling it “the height of hubris.”

No victims spoke at the sentencing hearing, including “Mia,” who reportedly changed her mind in part because of the defense letter, which Slavik called “bullying.”

“The tone of the defense’s letter was inappropriate, and so I agree with Ms. Slavik on that point,” Judge Arun Subramanian told defense attorney Brian Steel. “And that should not be done again.”

Meanwhile, several people spoke during the hearing in support of Combs, asking for a lenient sentence.

One of Combs' attorneys, Nicole Westmoreland, became emotional as she explained how Combs inspired her personally.

“Mr. Combs is not larger than life. He’s a human being. And he’s made some mistakes. He has flaws, like we all do,” Westmoreland said. “But judge, how many of us can say that we helped so many lives, countless lives?”

Several of Combs’ children later crowded around the podium, imploring the judge to give their father a second chance.

“My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget,” Combs’ son, Justin Combs, said. He suggested that as tough as the ordeal has been, it probably saved Combs’ life because, during his year in jail, he has kicked drugs and alcohol.

His twin daughters, Chance and D’Lila Combs, cried as they read prepared remarks, D’Lila saying she fears losing their father to prison and effectively being parentless after the 2018 death of her mother, Kim Porter.

"Please, your honor, please,” D’Lila said, crying, “give our family the chance to heal together, to rebuild, to change, to move forward, not as a headline, but as human beings.”

In all, six of Combs’ seven children spoke. His youngest daughter, Love, didn’t speak, but she’s just two years old.

Just before the sentencing, Combs addressed the court, calling his past behavior "disgusting, shameful" and "sick," while apologizing to the people he hurt physically and mentally, as well as his children in the audience. He said his acts of domestic violence are a burden he will have to carry for the rest of his life.

He also begged the judge for mercy.

What happened during the highly anticipated trial

The trial featured testimony from women who described being beaten, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed by Combs, including his longtime former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine.

Cassie told jurors during her days of testimony that Combs ordered her to have “disgusting” sex with strangers hundreds of times during their decade-long relationship. The jury was repeatedly shown video of him dragging and beating her in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

In a letter sent to the judge on Thursday, Cassie described Combs as an abuser who “will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

She also wrote that she fears for the safety of herself and her family if Combs were released, and said she is keeping “as private and quiet” as possible for fear of retribution.

Another woman, identified under the pseudonym “Jane,” testified she was pressured into sex with male workers during drug-fueled “hotel nights” while Combs watched and sometimes filmed.

The only accuser scheduled to speak on Friday before backing out, a former assistant known as “Mia,” accused Combs of raping her in 2010 and asked the judge for a sentence that reflects “the ongoing danger my abuser poses.”

Prosecutors also introduced testimony at the trial about other alleged violence. One of Cassie’s friends said Combs dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony. Rapper Kid Cudi said Combs broke into his home and then claimed he set his car on fire after learning he was dating Cassie.