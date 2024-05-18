Fire breaks out amid standoff after 6-month-old shot several times in Arizona neighborhood

SURPRISE, AZ — Police in Surprise, near Phoenix, Arizona, are investigating an armed standoff that developed into a massive house fire hours after a 6-month-old was shot several times Friday.

Police say they originally received a call from a woman around 11:30 a.m. who said she escaped from being held hostage since 3 a.m. after the father of her child broke into her house. The woman also told police that the baby was still inside and could be in danger.

Officials say the child's father does not live at the home with the mother and baby.

When police arrived, they heard gunfire from inside the home and proceeded to enter, where they located a 6-month-old with several gunshot wounds. After hearing the gunshots, one officer shot toward the man. It is unknown if the man was shot.

Officers entered the home and rendered aid to the 6-month-old before the child was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The mother also reportedly suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital to be with her child.

When officers entered the home, they did not make contact with the man. SWAT teams from multiple Valley agencies attempted to negotiate with the man.

Just after 3 p.m., a fire had sparked out at the home where the standoff situation was occurring. Police say response from the fire department was delayed due to the possible threat and the sound of gunshots coming from inside the home.

Aerial footage showed much of the house destroyed by the fire.

Once the fire was mostly put out, at around 4:15 p.m., firefighters could be seen searching through the home. Officials do not yet know what caused the fire.

AIR 15

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Scripps News Phoenix spoke to a neighbor regarding the situation who shared their experience during the incident.

As of now, residents may not be able to get into their homes in the neighborhood. Police say that those impacted can call (623) 222-4000 to get in contact with a police dispatcher who can provide information or can contact them when they are able to return home.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the incident but did say they have responded to at least one incident of domestic violence involving the man and woman in the past.

This story was originally published by the ABC15 staff at Scripps News Phoenix.