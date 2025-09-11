FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' following Charlie Kirk assassination

The FBI released images showing a "person of interest" following the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was at an event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University when he was fatally wounded. Although a "person of interest" was detained on Wednesday, that person was later released. As of Thursday morning, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police did not release the person's name. The person was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve T-shirt with a U.S. flag image, and blue jeans.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBIDigital media tips: https://t.co/nHV0gdG0fu pic.twitter.com/oPqRCPk5NB — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The FBI said it is also offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone linked to the shooting.

Gun found on scene

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls told reporters that investigators have video of the suspect's face and were able to track the suspect's movements before Wednesday's shooting. They were also able to gather forensic evidence, such as footprints, officials said. At an early morning news conference on Thursday, officials did not release the suspect's name.

Bohls said investigators found a high-powered rifle in a wooded area near the university. The wooded area has been cleared and officials do not believe there to be an active threat to the area.

Bohls said the suspect is believed to be "college-aged," but would not give any other details about the alleged shooter.

Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, suggested the shooter was able to blend in with students.

"We are confident in our abilities to track that individual. If we're unsuccessful in identifying them immediately, we will reach out for the public's health and the media's help in pushing those photos," Mason said.

Trump blames the 'radical left'

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump pointed his finger toward the "radical left."

"Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives," he said. "Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died."

President Trump said Kirk's shooting death was the consequence of the left's rhetoric.

"For years, those on the radical Left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," he added. "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Officials said they "believe this was a targeted attack."

Kirk is among numerous political figures who have been the targets of violent attacks in recent years. President Trump himself survived a gunshot wound to the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania last year.

There have also been politically motivated attacks on Democrats, including in June, when Minnesota House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded. In 2022, Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked inside the couple's San Francisco home.

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence was set on fire in an alleged antisemitic attack.