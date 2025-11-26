Epstein files countdown: DOJ has weeks to comply with new law

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has just over three weeks to release documents tied to the investigation of disgraced, late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The deadline follows President Donald Trump signing a bipartisan bill into law that requires the DOJ to make the files public — despite months of calling the controversy a “Democratic hoax.”

Congress moved swiftly to pass the measure, which mandates the DOJ to provide all records, with redactions only if necessary. Under the law, each redaction must be accompanied by an explanation for why the information is withheld.

Bipartisan Concerns Over What Could Be Revealed

Members of Congress from both parties are voicing uncertainty about the potential fallout. FBI Director Kash Patel recently said the agency is reviewing what can be made public, but Rep. Thomas Massie criticized Patel’s comments as deflective.

Some Democratic sources allege the White House is engaged in a cover-up — claiming President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi are directing efforts to limit disclosure. The House Oversight Committee recently sent Bondi a letter reminding her of an existing subpoena that requires the DOJ to turn over unredacted Epstein files to the committee, including classified materials.

Grand Jury Testimony Dispute Resurfaces

The long-running battle over grand jury testimony in the case is also back in focus. Earlier this year, judges in New York and Florida ruled against releasing such testimony, saying the content was minimal and already included in other case files.

Now, in light of the new law, the DOJ is formally asking those judges to reconsider their rulings so the testimony can be included in the document release.

Victims and Maxwell to Weigh In

In a new court filing Tuesday night, a New York judge ordered convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and his victims to submit letters by Dec. 3 outlining any concerns about the release — including requests for specific redactions. The judge emphasized the urgency of the process, given the 30-day deadline set by law.

The release of the Epstein files, including any grand jury testimony, is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched disclosures in recent years — with implications that could reach the highest levels of government.