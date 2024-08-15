Doctors, assistant arrested in connection to Matthew Perry's drug overdose death

Officials in Los Angeles have made five arrests in connection with the accidental overdose death of actor Matthew Perry.

Perry died last October when he overdosed on ketamine, which is an anesthetic drug with psychedelic properties.

Los Angeles officials said in a press conference Thursday that an investigation into the actor's death uncovered a “broad, underground criminal network” responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Perry and others.

Included in that network were two doctors, a live-in assistant, various "go-betweens" and a major source of the drug supply known as the "ketamine queen," officials said.

A total of five people were arrested on criminal charges. Officials said they will have "considerable sentences" and be used as an example that "you cannot get away with this."

Perry, who starred in the NBC hit sitcom “Friends,” along with other TV shows and movies, was found dead last October in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. He was 54 years old.

Authorities said Perry overdosed on ketamine, which is an anesthetic drug with psychedelic properties.

Los Angeles police had said in May they were investigating where Perry obtained the drugs.

RELATED STORY | Autopsy shows Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'