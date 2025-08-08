Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta

Authorities are focusing on the area of Emory Point, a mixed-use development near Emory University, where many students live and hang out. (Scripps News)
Authorities are responding to a report of an active shooter on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

Friday afternoon, an alert was sent to people on campus, telling them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT."

Authorities appear to be zeroed in on a CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development near the school's campus.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

