'A senseless act': Roger Goodell reflects on shooting at NFL office in NYC

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed sorrow following the shooting at a New York City office building that left four people dead and another wounded, calling it a “senseless” act of violence.

New York Police Officer Didarul Islam was among those killed. Goodell said Islam was a familiar presence outside NFL offices. The NFL commissioner attended his funeral on Thursday.

“It was a difficult and emotional afternoon, but also a tremendously heartwarming service for him,” Goodell said.

An NFL employee was also wounded in the shooting and remains hospitalized. Goodell said he had the opportunity to meet with the man, who is expected to recover.

“We're optimistic about his recovery. And I think that's good news for all of us in the NFL,” he said.

Investigators identified the gunman as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas. Authorities said Tamura died by suicide after shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Avenue.

A note found on Tamura’s body claimed he had been suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, possibly as a result of playing high school football, police said.

It remains unclear whether Tamura was actually suffering from the condition, which can only be diagnosed through a postmortem brain examination.

Still, Goodell said there was “no excuse” for the attack.

The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday night to honor the victims ahead of the league’s Hall of Fame game. Extra security was also in place for the event.

