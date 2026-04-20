URGENT flood updates and information for residents in Waupaca County and Outagamie County

NE WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Officials in Shiocton, New London, and Fremont are managing historic flooding, evacuations, and infrastructure strain along the Wolf River.

VILLAGE OF SHIOCTON

In Shiocton, the Wolf River now is receding after cresting at 15 feet, 2 inches, but the village remains under an evacuation order. Officials say re-entry to homes may not be possible for another week while infrastructure and safety evaluations are completed. Once residents can return, the village will provide immediate necessities, including food, water, and cleaning supplies, at a location to be determined.

The Village of Shiocton will be hosting a meeting this morning at 9 a.m.

For more updates from the village, you can go to their Facebook page here.

CITY OF NEW LONDON

Over in New London, the city has placed a hard closure on downtown vehicle traffic. Drivers in the downtown area could face tickets or legal consequences.

Those closures are located south of the Wolf River on Mill Street and Beacon Avenue, Pearl Street and Wolf River Avenue, Smith Street and Wolf River Avenue, Wyman Street and Wolf River Avenue, Shawano Street and Spring Street, Oshkosh Street and Spring Street, and Werner Allen Road and Beacon Avenue.

City of New London Map of New London Street Closures

The city also implemented a curfew for select flooded areas from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

City of New London New London Curfew

For more updates from the City of New London, you can go to their Facebook page here.

VILLAGE OF FREMONT

In the Village of Fremont, floodwaters remain at historic levels. As of yesterday, the city informed residents to start conserving sewer usage because the system is overloaded. Residents are encouraged to limit shower time and toilet flushes to prevent failure.

The village has also suspended trash and recycling services until further notice. Residents can use a drop-off site located at the corner of Highway 110 and Theodore Drive near the Fremont Area Fire Department.

Waupaca County Emergency Management released an updated map of road closures for the Fremont area and is urging residents to avoid the areas wherever possible. Roads north of Highway 110 and west of the Wolf River are now exit only.

Village of Fremont Fremont Trash and Recycling Drop-Off

For more updates on flooding in your area, you can go to the Waupaca County Emergency Management Facebook page, or the Outagamie County Emergency Management Facebook page to stay safe and informed.