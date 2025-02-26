'What’s next?': After losing his federal job, avid hiker weighs in on national park layoffs

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Like many federal agencies, the National Parks Service has seen layoffs from the federal government.



Mark Graczykowski recently lost his federal job and is concerned about the growth of the Ice Age Trail

Ice Age Trail Alliance CEO Luke Kloberdanz says they're going nowhere, but may slow down

Graczykowski says his old federal coworkers are wondering what will happen next

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With the federal government's continued workforce layoffs, the National Parks Service is no exception. We're learning about the effect that could have on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, and speaking with one hiker who has a personal connection to the layoffs.

Mark Graczykowski is hiking the Ice Age Trail. He's a bit concerned about the layoffs' effects on federal parks, like here.

"The great progress that the organizations have made in the last five years, will that slow down?” he said. “I guess that's to be determined."

His main concern is the hiring freeze stopping the Ice Age Trail's progress. For that I spoke with Luke Kloberdanz, CEO of Ice Age Trail Alliance.

"For us right now it's about the freeze, we don't know a lot more information beyond that,” said Kloberdanz. “We're just taking it day by day."

Working in partnership with the NPS to maintain and build new trails, Kloberdanz says their NPS office has so far just lost one part-time employee, but two quit just before the layoffs, and, due to the freeze. there are no candidates in the queue.

"It will slow us down but it certainly won't stop us,” said Kloberdanz. “We're anxious to build as much trail as we can, so it's hard to have that cog removed at this point."

Mark says he knows about being removed. Just two weeks ago, he was a federal employee, but no longer.

"My specialty is in airport funding,” he said.

Mark says he was a probationary FAA employee for 14 days before a recent layoff.

"To be completely honest, my supervisors cried when I walked out the door," said Mark. “Serving the public through a government job actually meant something to me."

It was a tough exit, and he says the rest of the team gave him a heartfelt goodbye.

"I think it's important for us to remember that every single person that loses their job is a human being,” Mark said. “If we remember that, maybe we'll be a little more sympathetic to the situation that's going on currently.”

Mark says that his old coworkers are asking “what’s next?” and “when will it happen?"