'We really feel lucky', New business coming to downtown Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS — Two Rivers is a growing city with more development on the way, according to city leaders and one of the community's newest business owners.



A new hotel and spa is coming to downtown Two Rivers.

Co-owner Melissa Nyssen told me that she's excited to join the booming community.

Community Development Director, Elizabeth Runge, says this is the latest in a string of developments.

Melissa Nyssen and her sister plan to open the Violet Inn, a spa and hotel in the heart of Two Rivers.

"I’m just pinching myself,” Nyssen said.

Melissa says Two Rivers is booming, with room for even more business.

"We just saw all of the growth and potential,” Nyssen said. “We're just so impressed with how they brand the town and these new businesses coming up."

The city says it's assisting the project with funding and the inn will help draw people downtown.

"When people come and visit here, they look at the attractive elements of the city,” said Two Rivers Community Development Director, Elizabeth Runge. “We hope they come here and maybe want to live here."

She says the boom isn't just downtown. She told me Woodland Industrial Park has also welcomed more business and being well-rounded is key.

"We're always looking at the industrial part and the downtown retail,” said Runge. “All of these things make a comprehensive portfolio, if you will, for a healthy city."

Melissa Nyssen says they hope to have final plans laid out by June and open by early 2025.

"We really feel lucky to have this opportunity and to be in this amazing place to share it with other people,” said Nyssen.

The hotel is the just latest development in the city. A 12.5-acre plot of land, the Hamilton property, is now undergoing DNR testing. Runge tells me if everything checks out we may be looking at another story on the waterfront.