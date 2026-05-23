Vehicle fire spreads to Two Rivers home

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A vehicle fire spread to a residence in Two Rivers Saturday afternoon, causing an estimated $75,000 in damage.

The Two Rivers Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Monroe Street at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle engulfed in flames underneath a carport attached to the residence, with fire extending into the home. All occupants and their pets safely exited before emergency crews arrived.

Two Rivers Police Department officers and bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire before the fire department arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control at approximately 2:35 p.m. — about 10 minutes after the initial dispatch.

No civilians or public safety personnel were injured.

Residents are being assisted by Kelmann Restoration with cleanup and after-fire care services.

Two Rivers Fire Chief David Murack urged residents to use extreme caution when working around gasoline and other flammable liquids. He also emphasized the importance of immediately exiting a home and calling 911 as soon as a fire is discovered.