Two Stars for Two Rivers: What's next for the school district after low scores on the state report card

The state report card grades school districts in Wisconsin on a scale 0-100 and gives 1 out of 5 stars based on their rating. In Two Rivers the school district scored low. We first told you about Manitowoc’s low scores earlier this week, now our community is asking what can be done to improve the scores.

Kyle Korinek is Two Rivers' Director of Teaching and Learning

"We've had about a 10-year decline in overall report card scores,” Korinek said. "Now it's not going to take us 10 years to get back there, but it is going to take some time to make some change."

Korinek says three changes that will raise scores are a uniform curriculum, systems that better attendance, and giving more data to teachers.

"We've done a lot around the concept of professional learning communities,” said Korinek. “Reviewing data and having teachers take the information that students are giving them, turn around, and have that inform their practice."

I heard from multiple parents who said they're not confident in the school. Although no one agreed to go on camera for an interview.

But in the pickup line at J.F. Magee Elementary School, I talked with local mother Karissa Ellis. She said although scores are low, she has enjoyed sending her two kids to school in Two Rivers.

"From what I’ve seen, they try to make improvements and are dedicated to hearing what the family needs are as well as the students’ needs and tailoring those needs to each student,” Ellis said.

Karissa says her kids have prospered and she believes the district will get the scores up.

"As long as I know my students are thriving and having their needs met,” she said. “I will be happy."

Korinek says that through the changes the district has made and the progress that will continue to happen, he expects the schools to be exceeding expectations three years from now. You can read more about the state report card here.