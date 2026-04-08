TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — City leaders in Two Rivers are taking steps to address a rise in non-emergency EMS calls by adopting an ordinance that allows the fire department to bill nursing homes and assisted living facilities $250 for non-emergency lift assists.

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Two Rivers will now bill care facilities for non-emergency lift assists

The decision comes as fire crews responded to more than 330 fall-related calls in 2025, with that trend continuing into 2026. Roughly 70 of those calls involved no injury but still required crews to respond.

City leaders say this puts the responsibility on facilities with trained staff instead of taxpayers.

"It affects the citizens that are paying for skilled care at a facility, using the fire department to supplement that in a non-emergency matter," Two Rivers Fire Chief David Murack said.

Murack said this change should not deter facilities from calling 911 when needed, adding this policy will not change emergency response.

Officials also say the ordinance will only affect care facilities, not residents in their own homes.

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