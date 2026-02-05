Two Rivers seeks community input on major redevelopment of former Hamilton site

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers residents will help shape the future of a major redevelopment site at community meetings, as the city seeks input on transforming the former Hamilton manufacturing property.

The Hamilton property started in 1880 as a wood type factory and grew into a major manufacturer, operating here for more than 130 years before being demolished in the 2010s. Now the city is looking ahead and asking the community to help shape what comes next.

"We want to hear what residents want. It's their town, and whatever comes next will impact people for decades, possibly a century or more. So we want to slow down and make sure we get this right," Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell said.

During the visioning sessions, neighbors shared their ideas of what comes next.

"I really hope we come up with a plan that incorporates the water and the beauty of the city, while bringing in jobs, housing, retail, restaurants — and really give the city the advantage it needs to grow," Katherine Dahlke said.

Dahlke is a Two Rivers resident who says having a voice was important.

"This has been a wonderful opportunity. It's allowing us to think, share our input, and come to a natural conclusion that we all have a say," Dahlke said.

Erin Trocke lives nearby and wants to see natural space preserved.

"I really hope the city prioritizes green space and community use. I don't want it to drive residents out. I want it to be a space for the people who already live here to enjoy," Trocke said.

Trocke adds she is hopeful but still cautious about the process.

"I really hope these community involvement has a lot of impact on their final decisions, I worry they are just doing it to make us feel happy and feel like we are involved, but we will see how the process pans out," Trocke said.

Kordell says the city is sampling the soil and working through rezoning so the site will be ready when final decisions are made.

The next community visioning session is set for Saturday February 7th.

