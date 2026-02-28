Two Rivers school district restructures elementary schools amid declining enrollment

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Public School District has approved an elementary realignment plan as enrollment continues to decline statewide.

State data shows public schools across Wisconsin have lost more than 24,000 students since 2020. In Two Rivers, enrollment dropped 7.2 percent from the 2024-25 to the 2025-26 school year.

Superintendent Diane Johnson said that trend pushed the district to rethink how its elementary schools are structured.

"Our thought was, wouldn't it make a lot of sense if we could bring those groups together," Johnson said.

Right now, Koenig Elementary houses 4K through 4th grade, and Magee Elementary serves kindergarten through 4th grade. Under the approved plan, Koenig will become home to 4K, kindergarten and first grade, while Magee will serve second through fourth grade.

The district says the plan will help maintain class sizes, create financial efficiencies and allow more before-and-after-school care options.

"We are really trying to support families knowing, people have to work," Johnson said.

Principals at both elementary schools say the focus is connection.

"Our goal obviously is to keep people in our district and keep people working together," Koenig Elementary Principal Dana McLinn said.

"The opportunity that those friendships can start early on in their schooling and it's not something that waits until middle school," explained Magee Elementary Principal Chad Bauknecht.

With the new structure, Johnson hopes students will identify less with a building and more with the district as a whole.

"'I was a Koenig kid,' or 'I was a Magee kid.' Now it's just, 'I'm a Two Rivers kid. I'm a Raider,'" Johnson said.

The changes will take effect in the 2026-27 academic year. Until then, school officials encourage staff and families to reach out with any questions or concerns.

