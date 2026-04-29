Two Rivers pet boutique grooms shelter dogs for free

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A Lakeshore pet boutique is helping shelter dogs put their best paw forward before finding new homes.

Lucky Paws Pet Boutique in Two Rivers has been partnering with the Lakeshore Humane Society for about 15 years, offering free grooming to newly arrived shelter dogs.

Owner Stephanie Mueller says giving the animals early care and attention helps them shine for potential adopters.

Mueller estimates she has helped prepare more than 250 animals for adoption, including nine last month alone.

“Adoption is super important,” Mueller said. “You get to go there and meet the dog.”

The grooming sessions often lead directly to adoptions. Lucky Paws customer Tracy Becker experienced this firsthand.

"I took a video of Shadow while he was being groomed and showed my mom and she instantaneously fell in love," Becker said.

Mueller says the connection people build with pets is priceless. “Their love is unconditional… it’s magical,” she said.

Mueller encourages people looking for furry friends to consider adoption. Those looking for a new pet can visit the Lakeshore Humane Society, and anyone looking for a restraint-free groomer can call or visit the Lucky Paws Facebook page.

Lucky Paws also provides free grooming and discounted dog food for the Two Rivers Police Department and Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

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