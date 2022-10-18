Two Rivers PD searching for girl, missing for 3 weeks

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Police Department is searching for Sage Larock, a girl who has been missing since Sept. 28.

Larock was last seen leaving her home on Sept. 28 and has not been seen or heard from since.

It is unknown who she would be with and there is a concern for her safety as she has a severe infection on her left which needs antibiotics and treatment.

Larock is described with blue eyes, straight brown hair that is mid-length with a slight wave, stands 5 foot, three inches, weighs 150 pounds and is Native American.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. White Adidas tennis shoes with three black Adidas lines.

It is noted that she could be wearing a baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants with Pink brand silver slides.

Anyone with information about Sage Larock's whereabouts should contact the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-793-1191.

For emergencies call 911.