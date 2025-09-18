TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Hamilton Wood Type Museum has canceled its largest annual fundraiser amid growing controversy over the cancellation of artist residencies, including one for a prominent woman of color.

The museum announced the cancellation of its fall Wayzgoose event, a tradition that draws printmakers from across the country and serves as the organization's primary fundraising effort.

The controversy began last month when the museum canceled an invitation for an artist residency to Ibe Crawley, a prominent print artist.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Two Rivers museum cancels major fundraiser amid residency controversy

"We still don't really actually know why the residency was canceled," Rachel Simmons, a print artist, said. "We learned it was primarily targeting programs and residencies by women of color."

The museum claims it canceled Crawley's residency and others this year due to logistical mistakes made during a leadership transition.

However, fellow print artists like Simmons are now pulling out of the fall Wayzgoose in protest.

"No one cancels programming just because there is a new director coming in, that doesn't make any sense," Simmons said.

Artists say the museum's decision to cancel the fundraiser is because of the controversy and since most of the planned speakers have now dropped out.

"It was with a heavy heart because we are all fiercely devoted and love the organization," Ben Rinehart, a print artist, said. "Our beef was with the board."

In a post on its website, the museum says it chose to cancel the fall event due to the time-consuming leadership transition and "recent developments."

Print artist Jenn Graves says she was one of the planned speakers and reached out to the board for answers.

"There was no transparency, a lot of deflection," Graves said. "It just shows that they don't understand their own community."

The museum's board responded in a statement: "In no way was this decision a statement on any artist, their work, or representation. We deeply appreciate and value our community."

The museum's new executive director officially started this week. Artists say they believe the only solution is for the entire board to step down, and they're working on a petition and a postcard campaign to call for resignations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.