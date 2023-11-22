Two Rivers looks to the future as historic project is set to begin

The West River Lofts will begin construction in Two Rivers on December 22nd. The project, which will primarily consist of affordable housing, will cost $14 million and open 54 units.

City Manager, Greg Buckley thinks this is only the beginning. From here the city could look into commercial spaces.

Elizabeth Runge, Two Rivers Community Development Director, believes the new complex will have great amenities. She says that this is just the beginning for the city.

Early this year we took a look at waterfront development in Two Rivers. That development is about to kick off, with an emphasis on affordable housing for our neighbors.

Two Rivers City Council decided last week to approve the start of construction on the West River Lofts on December 22nd. Community Development Director, Elizabeth Runge, says most of these units will be affordable housing.

"It’s affordable, on the water, has trail amenities and is providing new housing for people that would not have it otherwise,” said Runge.

The complex will cost $14 million and there will be 54 units. City Manager, Greg Buckley is very excited to get this built.

"We haven't had any new apartment housing, other than age-restricted senior housing, developed in Two Rivers in over 20 years,” Buckley said.

Buckley says that although commercial space for shops, bars, and restaurants has been discussed, he says housing comes first.

"I don't care if it's Chicago or Two Rivers, Wisconsin,” said Buckley. “You need that density and that level of human activity in the city center."

December 22nd will be a win-win according to Runge because, she says, for so many years the area wasn't used and she believes this is just the beginning for the city.

"Developers from the outside are looking to what two rivers has to offer, said Runge. “It does have a lot to offer in terms of investment opportunities."

Runge says applicants for affordable housing will be determined based their income in relation to the median income of Manitowoc County.