Two Rivers Fish Derby and Festival set to kick off Saturday

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Setup is well underway for the 44th Annual Fish Derby and Festival at Tom Walsh Field in Two Rivers, with festivities taking place Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, which is put on by the Kiwanis Club, will revolve around fishing which starts at 12:01 a.m. early on Saturday morning.

Prizes for the fishermen will range all the way up to seven thousand dollars. Meanwhile, organizer Amy Macmillin says the festival will be taking place at the ball diamond with multiple bands playing, a raffle and plenty of food and drinks.

"Come on in, go to the beach with the kids, come here listen to some great music," Macmillin says. "Buy lots of raffle tickets because Kiwanis... K stands for the kids, and all of the money goes back to our community."

The fishing will end mid-day Sunday, but the festival will go on until 5:30 in the evening.