Two Rivers considers parking fees at Neshotah Beach

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The city of Two Rivers is considering implementing a pilot program that would charge visitors $10 to park at Neshotah Beach next summer, shifting maintenance costs from local taxpayers to tourists.

City Manager Kyle Kordell said the goal is to raise money from visiting tourists in a fair and equitable way. Currently, general upkeep, trash removal, and parking lot repairs fall on local taxpayers.

"What we are trying to do in Two Rivers is shift the burden off of residents onto non-residents in a fair, equitable way," Kordell said.

The proposed pilot program would run next June and July for 10 to 15 weekends, affecting only parking lots 2 and 3, which are closest to the concession stand.

However, the proposal faces challenges since state law prohibits charging non-residents while letting residents park for free. Kordell stated that there are still details to be worked out regarding this legal requirement.

Local residents and visitors have mixed reactions to the potential fees. Megan Knight, a Two Rivers resident who moved to the area for the lakeshore, opposes the charges.

"The beach is a nature thing where everybody comes and gathers and plays, and it should be free just like a park," Knight said.

Julie Gadzinski, who lives in nearby Manitowoc and visits the beach with her grandson, also prefers the beach remain free.

"This is just Mother Nature at its best … and it's one place where you can actually take your family for free. Being a grandma on a fixed income, I would prefer they don't charge," Gadzinski said.

First-time visitors Orlando and Shonta Townsend from Milwaukee said even a small fee could deter them from returning.

"I would not go back to it—or I would park somewhere else and then walk....Why would I pay for something that was free already?" Orlando Townsend said.

The city has not yet decided whether to implement the parking fees, but officials continue to explore options for funding beach maintenance and improvements.

