Two Rivers cleans up after storm knocks out power to half the city

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Crews and neighbors spent Monday cleaning up downed trees, broken branches, and power lines left behind after strong straight-line winds moved through Two Rivers Sunday night.

About half of the city was without power following the storm.

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Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell said damage to city property is already estimated at around $100,000, with that number expected to grow.

"It's been a pretty tough 24 hours, it's been all hands on deck," Kordell said.

Cleanup is expected to take several weeks.

"It's gonna take a couple weeks to get everything back up 100%, we've had hundreds of trees fall down," Kordell said.

Resident Laurie Becker said the storm hit fast.

"We were sitting there watching TV, all of a sudden we heard the rain coming down, after that, nothing but a white sheet in front," Becker said.

Becker said her power was out for 18 hours.

"Oh that was real interesting. Had to grab all the extra blankets, woke up freezing, and the most important thing, how am I gonna make my coffee?" Becker said.

The city is asking residents to place storm debris at the curb by Tuesday morning as crews begin a community-wide pickup effort. Officials also say building permit fees for qualifying storm damage repairs will be waived through the end of June.

Kordell said the community response has been encouraging.

"Heard a lot of good examples today of neighbors helping neighbors and friends helping friends," Kordell said.

As of Monday evening, some residents are still without power. The outage also forced L.B. Clarke Middle School to close Monday as crews continue working to restore electricity across the area.

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