TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The City of Two Rivers has approved a shared community vision for the future of the former Hamilton property, following months of community input and discussion.

City Manager Kyle Kordell said the city council overwhelmingly approved the vision.

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Two Rivers city council approves community vision for former Hamilton property

"Last night the city council overwhelmingly approved a shared community vision for the Hamilton property," Kordell said.

The vision includes more waterfront access, retail and waterfront amenities, and development that fits the look and density of the surrounding area. Stone, wood, and windows would help tie the property into downtown Two Rivers.

Community Development Director Jeff Sachse said the design reflects what residents asked for.

"The community when we were talking about this property didn't want it to look like every other property we are seeing along the lakeshore right now," Sachse said.

The plan also includes two large institutional spaces. The first would return the Hamilton Wood Type Museum to its original location — something that has been discussed for several years.

"One is something that has been discussed for several years which is returning the Hamilton Wood Type Museum to its original location," Sachse said.

The second would be an opportunity for a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration welcome center, with space for national shipwreck-related programming.

"Really what we are looking at for this property is a place where people can connect with other parts of the community and also with each other," Sachse said.

The city has also declared the property blighted, a required step as it works with the DNR to acquire the property. The city would then sell the property to a developer.

Kordell said the vision is meant to guide, not restrict, that process.

"The idea here is the developers to take the product and wrap it around our shared vision," Kordell said.

Kordell said the entire process could take 10 to 15 years, and the vision can be changed as developers and the city discuss.

"We have taken all of these data points and turned them into a shared community vision that nobody will be 100% happy with but as a community I think people recognize it needs to get developed into something that will help the tax base," Kordell said.

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