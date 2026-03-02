Two Rivers City Council approves rezoning of Hamilton property

UPDATE: The Two Rivers City Council has voted to approve the rezoning of the former Hamilton property.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Two Rivers city leaders are moving forward with plans for the former Hamilton property, with a public hearing and rezoning vote on the horizon.

The city has completed two of five community visioning sessions, gathering public input on what the property could become. From that feedback, a clear direction is beginning to take shape.

"There is a shared community vision to develop some part of the property," Jeff Sachse, Two Rivers community and economic developer, said. "The other thing that we saw was a balance between public uses primarily recreation … with private development with a mix of residential, retail and hospitality uses."

In the next phase of the process, the city will partner with students at the Urban Design Studio at UW-Green Bay to develop three concepts based on community feedback gathered so far.

"Like any good home improvement show, what color pallets, what materials," Sachse said.

Those concepts will feed into a public hearing, where city leaders will take a formal step in the planning process. The Planning Commission has proposed an ordinance to rezone the former Hamilton property from industrial to business.

"It's a monumental step," Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell said.

Kordell emphasized the importance of keeping the public involved throughout the process.

"This property is way too big, it's way too important and way too many people care about it for the public not to be involved and have a seat at the table," Kordell said.

City leaders hope to complete the visioning process by early summer and present a final plan to the City Council by mid-summer for adoption.

"If developed right, could really change the community for the next several decades," Sachse said. "It's really a once in a lifetime opportunity for the community."

At the public hearing, city leaders will also vote on an ordinance to rezone the property, which would allow for certain types of development moving forward.

I was in Two Rivers last month for the first community listening session, where neighbors shared their ideas about the future of the Hamilton property.

