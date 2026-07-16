TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers launched a paid parking pilot program at Neshotah Beach, and city leaders say the first weekend of results is helping them better understand how people use the beach.

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Two Rivers beach parking pilot raises $3,100 in first weekend

The pilot covered just two parking lots — 121 spaces total — while the rest of the beach parking remained free. Lots two and three, the two closest to the concession stand, are the lots included in the program. The city says there is no set schedule for when paid parking will be in effect, as it depends on the weather.

During the opening weekend, 312 vehicles paid to park, generating just over $3,100 in gross revenue — about $2,300 after staffing costs.

City officials say the goal isn't just to make money. It's to collect data before deciding whether paid parking should become permanent.

The city also tracked where visitors came from. Of the 3,400 vehicles counted, over 94% were from Wisconsin, and less than 6% were from out of state.

Not all beachgoers are on board with the cost. Lori Fernandez, a Waupaca resident, said the fee could change her plans depending on how long she stays.

"If I was here the whole day I would pay the $10 but like today we are just here to have a picnic for a couple hours, we would probably go somewhere else," Fernandez said.

Marsha Gerlach, a Waupaca resident, said she could accept the fee under one condition.

"As long as the money would go towards taking care of the beaches I would be okay with that," Gerlach said.

Audrey Hanson, an Appleton resident, said she would look for alternatives rather than pay.

"I'd look into other options," Hanson said.

Bruce Schultz, a De Pere resident, said the cost could be enough to keep him away entirely.

"The cost would be something that would keep me away," Schultz said.

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