Two Rivers Bank transformed into a wellness center

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A former Union State Bank building in Two Rivers has been transformed into Awakened Lakeshore, a wellness center offering holistic healing practices in an unexpected location.

The building, originally constructed as Union State Bank in 2009, now houses a wellness room and features the old bank vault converted into "The Salt Vault" for salt therapy sessions.

Owner Tammie Trippler, a nurse with 28 years of experience who worked as an ICU manager during the pandemic, said the stress of that period became a turning point in her life.

"When COVID first hit, I was calling funeral homes, I was calling refrigeration trucks … people dying every minute. I didn't even know how to relax in my own skin," Trippler said.

The overwhelming stress led Trippler to take seven months off after the pandemic's peak to focus on holistic healing methods.

"I was on six different medications for anxiety and depression, and through journaling, meditation, and reiki … I am no longer on any medication," Trippler said.

The center offers suites for a variety of holistic practices, including Reiki, reflexology, and hypnotherapy. Trippler now uses her nursing background to help others explore wellness options that combine Eastern and Western approaches.

"Instead of pushing pills, I am now pushing for people to find what works for them and try different things," Trippler said.

During warmer months, the green space where the bank's drive-through once operated will host outdoor yoga and meditation sessions.

