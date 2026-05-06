TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers City Council unanimously approved a revision to the site plan at 3000 Forest Avenue, clearing the way for two three-story apartment buildings with 26 units each, for a total of 52 market rate apartments.

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Two Rivers approves first apartment complex development in 20 years

After years of negotiations, city leaders say something new is finally taking shape.

"We're desperate for a wider variety of housing options," Two Rivers Community Development Director Jeff Sacshe said.

"We really haven't had any market rate development," Sacshe said.

City officials say design changes were made after concerns from a neighboring property owner, including making sure an existing business sign would still be visible and addressing line-of-sight and traffic access issues.

City leaders say the development fills a gap Two Rivers has been struggling with for years.

"It will allow some of our older residents to downsize," Sacshe said. "It would also provide opportunities for those starting out in the market."

"Building a bigger variety of housing options is the single most important strategy for restoring our lost population," Sacshe said.

Christopher Simons owns the chiropractic office across from the lot and has worked across the street since 2006, watching the property sit quiet. He says new residents could bring new energy to the corridor.

"It's kind of an eye sore," Simons said.

"It is good to have some development here," Simons said. "We lost a lot of business here, we need something like this for people to come here."

With final approval now in place, city officials say the focus turns to getting shovels in the ground this fall, with one building hopefully open next year.

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