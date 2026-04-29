TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Overnight camping in Two Rivers could soon cost a little more after RV and camper stays were put under the same tax rules as hotel stays.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Two Rivers adds room tax to RV and camper stays

Camper and RV stays in Two Rivers are now part of the city’s room tax ordinance, meaning campers will pay extra for short-term stays. The change takes effect for any RV and camper reservations confirmed after May 1, so campers booking summer stays could soon see an 8% bump in the final cost.

"The City of Two Rivers City Council approved an ordinance applying its existing 8% room tax to short-term RV and camper stays to ensure fairness and consistency across all lodging types," the City of Two Rivers said.

The move does not raise the tax rate, but instead brings RV and camper sites in line with other overnight lodging like hotels, motels, and short-term rentals.

"This action supports the City’s broader goal of financial sustainability by capturing revenue from existing visitor activity and reducing reliance on local property taxpayers," the City of Two Rivers said.

The city said a portion of the revenue supports local services, noting about 30 percent goes into the general fund each year.

The decision has sparked pushback online, with some social media users questioning whether the change could discourage campers from booking stays in the area during the summer season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.