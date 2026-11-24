TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of a Two Rivers teen.

Police say a 17-year-old was booked on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor resulting in death. NBC 26 is choosing not to name that person because they have not yet been formally charged.

Two others were previously arrested and charged in the death of 16-year-old Peyton Vertz, whose body was found near Seagull Marina on October 16.

A criminal complaint says the teen was tortured and killed by Dominic Pilgreen and Nathan Reichard. Both have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Reichard, who is 15, is being charged as an adult in the case.