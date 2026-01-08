TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Flock safety cameras, also known as License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, are appearing in more locations along Wisconsin's Lakeshore, sparking questions from residents about their purpose and privacy implications.

The Two Rivers Police Department says Flock cameras would have been essential in the Elijah Vue case, where a 3 year-old-boy went missing for 7 months. They say that the case is part of the reason they now have 7 operating Flock cameras.

The automated license plate recognition cameras, like ones installed near Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers a few months ago, collect license plate data and can provide police with live video feeds.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Surveillance cameras spark privacy concerns: Police and Flock respond

"I would say in today's day and age, knowing this technology is available and not using it would be negligent," said Andrew Raatz, captain of the Two Rivers Police Department.

Raatz said the cameras have helped lead to 7 arrests since they were installed last year.

However, organizations like the ACLU have called for a ban on the cameras, citing privacy and civil rights violations, and calling them a mass surveillance network. Community members in Two Rivers have also raised concerns on social media about the technology.

When asked how he would reassure community members concerned about privacy and data collection, Raatz said the cameras only record information in public spaces.

"We understand there are concerns in the community; however, everything that is being recorded and being used by Flock is all within the public sector," Raatz said. "Whether we collect from Ring doorbell cameras or business cameras, or whether we have our own system to get that information quicker, it's really the same thing."

Manitowoc has also adopted the technology, adding 11 cameras last summer.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for Flock Safety, said the technology has proven effective nationwide.

"Flock technology has helped recover more than 1,000 people across the country and has helped solve 10% of reported crime in the United States," Lewbel said.

Regarding data-sharing and storage concerns, Lewbel said the information remains under the local agency's control.

"Flock customers, those agencies, own 100% of the data collected from their cameras so they choose who they want to share it or if they want to share it all," Lewbel said. "By default all of information is deleted after 30 days."

Two Rivers police say they would like to add more cameras in the future, especially to help during large events when officers cannot always monitor everything happening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.