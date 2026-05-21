TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A storm that swept through Two Rivers on Sunday toppled a tree holding a bald eagle's nest, killing one eaglet and injuring two others. Wildlife rescuers and landowners are now working to reunite the surviving eaglets with their parents.

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Storm destroys eagle's nest in Two Rivers

Landowner Ricky Schultz said the damage became clear shortly after the storm passed.

"After the storm hit and we realized how bad it was, we came down the road and when we got here we looked across the river and realized, the tree was gone."

"She knew it wasn't good news. I said oh no, please don't tell me the nest is down."

One eaglet died in the fall. Of the two survivors, one suffered a broken bone and the other was treated for hypothermia.

Jerry Theys, director of Wildlife of Wisconsin, said the rescue team moved quickly to get the birds into care.

"We basically just went and picked them up and put them in the car for transport so we could start taking care of them."

"Dr. Sutton and his staff made time during their lunch to take and get these two birds in and look at them."

Volunteers and landowners then built a nest platform in hopes of reuniting the eagle family. One eaglet has already been reintroduced to the platform, while the other remains under supervision with a fractured pelvis.

"We are going to continue trying to get them back together, that's what's best for these eaglets," Theys said.

Nest watcher Becky Gauthier said the parent eagles are still in the area, but there is no guarantee they will accept the new platform.

Susan Theys of Wildlife of Wisconsin said the team is closely monitoring the eaglet that was reintroduced.

"We are monitoring the eaglet, making sure it's rehydrated, we were hoping not to have to feed it but we are giving it a little food, and we are putting up a fish for mother when she does land on this platform."

Eagle nest watchers say they will continue keeping a close eye on the eagles as the birds recover.

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