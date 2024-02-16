'Something really special'; Two Rivers Assistant Chief wins Wisconsin Woman Police Officer of the Year

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Assistant Police Chief in Two Rivers has bragging rights and is now inspiring other women in law enforcement.



Two Rivers Police Department's Assistant Chief, Melissa Wiesner won the Wisconsin Association of Women Police award for WI Woman Police Officer of the Year.

She says that it is an honor and she never thought she would be where she is now.

One of her officers, Briana Propson, says Assistant Chief Wiesner is an inspiration.

Two Rivers Police Department's Assistant Chief Melissa Wiesner won the Wisconsin Woman Police Officer of the Year award and will be honored later this month.

Wiesner has come a long way in her 22-year career, a career in a male-dominated field

"I remember when I started, I even had to wear male uniforms. There wasn't a lot of female aspects to it, and I felt like I had to really prove myself in a lot of ways,” said Wiesner. "I would've never imagined this."

After a decade of hard work, she moved up the law enforcement ladder.

"I’ve always had a passion for mentoring others and being a good role model,” Wiesner said. “So, I thought what better way to do that than as a leader in my own department?"

She is now the Assistant Chief of the Two Rivers Police Department. One of her officers is Briana Propson, who says Assistant Chief Wiesner is an inspiration to her.

"Being able to go to Assistant Chief Wiesner as my mentor and as another female officer, being able to bounce ideas off of her and look to her for leadership,” Propson said. “It is definitely something really special."

Officer Propson also happens to be the secretary for the Wisconsin Association of Women Police, the organization behind the award.

"I strive to do the best that I can, here in the community as well,” said Propson. “Hopefully one day I can become as successful as Assistant Chief Wiesner."

An inspiration to not only Officer Propson, but now officers across our state.

"I try to be a good example and a good role model both at work and in my personal life,” Wiesner said. “So, it does feel good that I could be looked at in that way."

Assistant Chief Wiesner will be presented with the award in La Crosse later this month.

On top of this prestigious award, she is the highest ranking female in the history of the Two Rivers Police Department.