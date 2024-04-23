Some local businesses are thanked by police for their efforts in the search for Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Elijah Vue has been missing for more than two months. In Two Rivers, searches continue but the community, and businesses within it, refuse to give up.



The Two Rivers Police Department thanked mulitple business for their help in the search last week.

Klein Hardware donated kayaks for the officers to use in the search for Elijah.

Store manager, Cheri Hall tells me that they want to help out in any way possible.

"It's just what we do,” said Cheri Hall, a manager at Klein Hardware. “Anything to get the word out, anything to help out."

During police searches for Elijah last week, Cheri tells me that they donated kayaks to help the officers.

"It's easy for them to get out on the water,” Hall said. “We have like 15 boats that they could use, so we donated it all."

A small gesture that City Manager, Greg Buckley, says goes a long way in the search.

"Not only are the law enforcement agencies involved,” Buckley said. “But the community still cares very much about supporting the search."

In the latest announcement from the Two Rivers Police Department, Klein Hardware along with several other businesses and organizations, like Hope Church and Mikadow Theatre, were thanked, because police say they're still invested in finding Elijah.

"This isn't a community that in any way has forgotten that little boy,” Buckley said. “He's on people's minds every day."

Two months of searching, with no signs of quitting. The local community has banded together and offered any help that they can.

"Even though we're a small, hometown store and can't give the big amounts,” says Hall. “Every little bit of it helps."

The Two Rivers Police Department says that they searched from land, water, and air last week with no signs of Elijah. They say they will keep on searching.