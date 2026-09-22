New downtown mural finished in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers neighbors can now see the final product of a project that started over two years ago.

The city's newest mural art was completed Sunday by Chicago street artist Raul Ramirez, also known as “Rawooh.” He was selected as part of a competitive process in which the Main Street Design Committee reviewed multiple proposals and concepts.

The nonprofit said the project has been in the works for over two years, and it was first approved by the city's previous manager and continues to be supported by the current manager, Kyle Kordell.

Two Rivers Main Street added the site was chosen for its location near the farmers market, event sites and near the future developed Hamilton site. Funds for the mural have come from grant dollars, the Main Street Design Budget and private donations.

The nonprofit said they hope to complete a project of this kind every two years, encouraging neighbors in support of public art to reach out to them to find out how they can help make that a reality.