Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into Two Rivers utility pole

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A motorcyclist was airlifted for emergency medical treatment Saturday morning after crashing into a utility pole in Two Rivers.

Officers from the Two Rivers Police Department responded to the area of 22nd Street and Adams Street at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The 36-year-old male operator received immediate aid from a passerby before emergency responders arrived. The Two Rivers Fire Department and EMS personnel treated him on scene before he was airlifted due to the severity of his injuries.

The roadway between Adams Street and Monroe Street has since reopened to normal traffic.

The Two Rivers Police Department thanked the Two Rivers Fire Department, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and the passerby who assisted during the incident.

No additional information is being released at this time.