Man charged with child pornography visited Lutheran school

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers man facing multiple child pornography charges visited St. John's Lutheran School last week, prompting concerns from parents and an apology from school officials.

Nathan Frenz of Two Rivers, who is currently facing four felony counts of child pornography possession, was at the school for approximately 20 minutes attempting to enroll a student, according to school officials.

Court records show Frenz was released from jail on July 21 after paying $5,000 bail, with conditions including "no contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of his own children."

In an email to parents, Principal Ryan Jaeger acknowledged that staff were "caught off guard" by Frenz's presence in the building, where he was in "close proximity/contact with children other than his own."

"We apologize," Jaeger wrote in the email, adding that while staff observed Frenz and called police after he left, they should have asked him to leave immediately.

When contacted for additional comment, school officials referred us to the police department and the district attorney's office, declining to comment further on the incident.

The Two Rivers Police Department confirmed it has received complaints from parents about the incident and referred inquiries to the district attorney's office.

When asked if Frenz violated his bond conditions by being at the school, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre declined to comment, citing the pending case.

NBC 26 attempted to contact Frenz multiple times for comment, but was unable to reach him. NBC 26 also reached out to Frenz's attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

