TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A juvenile girl was stabbed in the chest in Two Rivers on Saturday night in the 1800 block of 21st street. After a brief standoff with S.W.A.T. a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene, the Two Rivers Police Department said bon Facebook

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man is facing multiple charges including physical abuse of a child.