TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers company that began making steam engines in 1895 has found its way into stadium arenas, creating the iconic sounds that pump up crowds across the NFL and NHL.

Horn used at the Super Bowl made by Two Rivers company Kahlenberg Industries

Kahlenberg Industries switched from steam engines to air horns and whistles for the maritime industry decades ago. Today, the company continues producing horns for boats and sports arenas, creating the booming sounds that have become synonymous with game day excitement.

"I find myself talking about it all the time. Even when I'm not at work so there is a lot of pride in what I do and what we do," Mark Barner said.

Barner, a horn assembler who has worked at Kahlenberg for 33 years, says the job has become part of his identity.

"Everybody asks me when I'm gonna retire and it's like, I kinda like what I'm doing so I'm not in a hurry," Barner said.

Kahlenberg's horns are now installed in almost every NHL arena and some NFL stadiums, including the home stadiums of the Patriots and 49ers. During Super Bowl LX, the Patriots brought their stadium horn to the 49ers' stadium to sound on every Seahawks third down.

"It's cool. It's kinda weird to sit on your couch and watch a football game and be like, oh wow they're blowing our horn quite a lot," Alex Kahlenberg said.

Kahlenberg, the company's sales manager, says it all started in the 1970s with the Chicago Black Hawks.

"The owner of the Chicago Black Hawks he liked the sound of his horn so much that he wanted to install it in the arena where the Black Hawks played … most NHL teams followed," Kahlenberg said.

From boats to arenas, Kahlenberg says the company takes pride in giving fans an experience they'll remember.

"Even if it's something as little as a horn, it makes me happy," Kahlenberg said.

