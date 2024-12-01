Have you seen this child? Seven-year-old boy is missing in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 7-year-old child is missing from Veteran's Park in Two Rivers, the Two Rivers Police Department announced via their Facebook page.

Jacob Baer was last seen around 4:30 P.M. on Saturday in a black jacket and black pants with camouflage boots.

The Police Department has asked the public to stay away from the West Twin River, the City Marina and Veterans Park. They also cautioned the public about thin ice on the river.

Anyone with information on Jacob should call 920-686-7200.