Have you seen this car? A key update in the search for Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two weeks after Elijah Vue’s disappearance, Two Rivers Police have released some important information. If you saw the vehicle above vehicle around the time of February 20th you are to let police know.



On Monday evening, police released images of the 1997 Nissan Altima.

The FBI and Manitowoc Crime Stoppers are offering rewards upwards of $10,000

We know the license plate starts with an "A" and ends with a "0". Police are asking everyone to check their surveillance footage from dating back to February 19th. Law enforcement is currently in possession of the vehicle.

I stopped by at homes near where Elijah was last seen. Everyone I’ve talked with says that they did not see anything suspicious in their footage.

The FBI is still offering a $15,000 reward and the Manitowoc County crime stoppers are now offering $10,000

If you do have any information on the vehicle or Elijah, police ask you to call the tip line at 844-267-6648.