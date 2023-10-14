Haunted attraction worker arrested on child sexual assault charges

Haunted Attraction "Scare USA" worker arrested on child sexual assault charges

John Schwarz Jr., 37, facing several charges including 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

Two Rivers Police say there could be more victims, and this is an ongoing investigation

Two Rivers Police have arrested a worker at the haunted house attraction "Scare USA" in connection to alleged sexual assaults of employees or volunteers.

Two Rivers Police say 37-year-old John Schwarz Jr. is facing several charges including 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (repeated acts) and 2 counts of child enticement.

Police say Schwarz was arrested Thursday and taken to Manitowoc County Jail. He's expected in court on Monday.

Friday evening, "Scare USA" announced on their Facebook page that the attraction is now "closed effective immediately due to unforeseen circumstances."

NBC 26 does not make a practice of publishing mug shots, but given that Two Rivers Police say there could be more victims or witnesses, NBC 26 has decided to publish the mug shot of Schwarz.

Two Rivers Police are asking anyone with information about Schwarz to call them at 920-686-7200.