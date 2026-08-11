TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Town of Two Rivers Fire Department is turning Election Day into a fundraising opportunity, hosting a brat fry to raise money for new Jaws of Life extrication equipment.

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Fire department hosts Election Day brat fry fundraiser for new equipment

For about 3 years, the department has used Election Day as a chance to grill out and raise money. This year, proceeds have a specific purpose: replacing a broken piece of extrication equipment with a new battery-powered model.

Fire Chief Mark Leichtfuss said the department broke its current Jaws of Life during training. While the department has a spare, it wants to upgrade to a battery-powered model that would better assist neighboring townships.

"It was always going to our general fund but this year we are specifically raising money for new jaws, or extrication equipment," Leichtfuss said.

The Jaws of Life is a tool firefighters use to extract people from situations like car crashes.

Leichtfuss said the fundraising effort is part of a broader mission to support the department without burdening taxpayers.

"The firefighters of the Town of Two Rivers is a non-profit that helps support the fire department," Leichtfuss said.

"We try to offset costs to keep the taxes low in the Town of Two Rivers," Leichtfuss said.

Town of Two Rivers resident Karl Walesh said he appreciates the community effort.

"Shoto Township of Two Rivers puts on an excellent barbecue for voting and it supports the township," Walesh said.

Walesh said the new equipment is something the broader community needs.

"They're constantly upgrading equipment, but the Jaws of Life is important, it's called out often enough on the scanners, not only locals but the towns surrounding," Walesh said.

Proceeds from the brat fry will go toward purchasing the new Jaws of Life equipment and the department's general fund.

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