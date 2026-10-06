TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A long-overdue dredging project at the Two Rivers harbor may be back on track, with federal lawmakers passing legislation to direct funding to the effort and a separate bill proposing $1.8 million for the work. If the federal money is approved, the city is optimistic that dredging could happen in 2027.

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Federal funding could bring Two Rivers harbor dredging in 2027

The harbor was last dredged in 2020 and was scheduled for maintenance again in 2025. No federal funding was available for small, rural harbors like Two Rivers unless there was an industrial component, leaving the federally authorized channel without routine upkeep.

The U.S. House passed the Water Resources Development Act, which specifically identifies Two Rivers and directs the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite maintenance dredging.

Two Rivers is also included in a separate federal funding bill with $1.8 million proposed for the project.

For charter boat operator Rick Juedes, who runs Reel Persistence Charters in Two Rivers, the neglected harbor has created real risks on the water.

"When you're going out if you hit the bottom you could damage it greatly," Juedes said.

"Absolutely. It's not only costing us money but we also can't take our customers out," Juedes said.

Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell says the Army Corps of Engineers has already identified the dangers of an unmaintained channel.

"The Army Corps has identified there is an increase grounding risk when the channel is not maintained, and we have a channel, a federally authorized channel, that has not been maintained," Kordell said.

The city has been working to address the issue. The Two Rivers City Council adopted a harbor development statement this spring.

"Spring of this year, City Council adopted a harbor development statement. It's covering 3 years of requested harbor funding for different harbor projects. Obviously the dredging, but also seawall reconstruction and a possible future breakwater extension," Kordell said.

In May, the Army Corps completed an updated survey of the harbor. Last month, the U.S. House passed the Water Resources Development Act. Kordell says the Corps has also elevated Two Rivers on its funding priority list.

"We're hoping sometime in the next few months the Federal Government can find that 1.8 to 2 million dollars to help us out next year," Kordell said.

"The Army Corp of Engineers has moved Two Rivers up the funding priority list," Kordell said.

If the project moves forward, the city has already been in discussions with the Army Corps of Engineers about where the dredged sediment will go. Clean sand will be used to enrich nearby beaches, primarily near the water treatment plant. Sediment that is not clean will potentially be deposited near the Two Rivers Industrial Park.

Juedes is also watching closely for another component of the city's harbor plans — a possible breakwater extension — which he says would improve safety for everyone on the water.

"It would not only make the harbor safer for the boats that are tied up because there are rough days when you could lose your ties, the boat could float away, damage itself, but it would also make, I think, navigating out to the lake safer," Juedes said.

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