Downtown Two Rivers hosts early Halloween celebration

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Costumes and candy filled Washington Street as families made their way through downtown Two Rivers for a citywide trick-or-treat event this weekend, offering an alternative to traditional door-to-door Halloween celebrations.

For many families, like Two Rivers resident Pam Taylor and her grandchildren, the event provided a fun and safe alternative to going door to door.

"It's fun for the kids, this is it, this is the way to go," Taylor said.

"This is much safer than going house to house where you're not sure where you're going," Taylor said.

Other community members say the downtown event brings people together while keeping the Halloween spirit alive.

"I think this is a lot safer than door to door trick or treating and I think it's a really good way for the community to get involved with its youth," Two Rivers resident Faith McConnell said.

Janet Menton-Proffitt, a Manitowoc resident, says she enjoys both the downtown experience and traditional trick-or-treating. For her, the most important part is that children are having fun.

"I don't think there is a better or a worse, I've been to both .. I've done a lot of trunk or treat and then I've done this, they're children .. It's fun," Menton-Proffitt said.

For those who enjoy the traditional experience or just want more candy, neighbors across the lakeshore will be opening their doors to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

