TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The city of Two Rivers is getting closer to answering what is next for the former Hamilton site as a consensus site plan takes shape.

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Development ideas take shape for the former Hamilton site

Two Rivers Community Development Director Jeff Sachse said the plan lays out what the property could become.

"The community doesn't want the entirety of the property to remain vacant, kind of a mix of residential and commercial activities," Sachse said.

The space could include more housing options and better access to the water for recreation.

"You're not gonna see any industrial uses, you're not gonna see storage units, and you're also not gonna see large-scale hospitality," Sachse said.

Phase 4 of the process focused on the impacts on surrounding homes and businesses.

"What could happen elsewhere in the community because of what's happening at the Hamilton property," Sachse said.

To find out what residents hope to see on the property, I stopped by a local cafe. Bee's Emporium & Cafe owner Bee Ottesen hopes the development puts an end to years of empty space.

"Personally, anything that helps Two Rivers grow and helps the businesses grow," Ottesen said.

"I think any decision is going to be a better decision than it sitting empty," Ottesen said.

City leaders say this is a rare opportunity they want to get right. The next community visioning session is set for Saturday morning, marking the last session of Phase 4. The fifth and final phase will begin in the next couple of months.

"The concept, regardless of the disposition, what concept the community puts forward is the concept we will fully develop and present to council," Sachse said.

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