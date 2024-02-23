DAY 3 - A community's search for Elijah Vue continues

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers continues to search for Elijah Vue two days after his disappearance.



Elijah Vue went missing from an area in Two Rivers near Mishicot Road on Tuesday around 8 A.M.

A search party headed by Aaron Ressler of Two Rivers, was organized and they searched for Elijah throughout the day.

Ressler says that the community loves young Elijah and he just wants to see him brought home safe.

Despite working twelve hour shifts this week, Aaron Ressler is finding time to search for Elijah.

As someone who lives here, Aaron feels like he has to help.

"It's a little town,” Ressler said. “Two Rivers isn't big, so when one of us goes missing or if one of us is in trouble, it feels like it is all of our responsibilities to help out."

And he's not alone, joined by others who live here, to find the boy.

"Small town strong is still alive,” said local, Brett Novotny. “People aren't saying 'not my kid, not my problem'. People are getting out there and showing that they care about their community."

"We're all coming close together, helping,” said another searcher, Kathy Beverly. “It just shows that there's still good people."

"Instead of sitting online and saying that you wish you could help and bring the boy home,” local Shane Ruttner said. “Just come outside and do something."

Police have not given us an update on their investigation since last night ... But we've continued to call the department all day asking for new information.

Aaron says he feels discouraged, but he won't stop until Elijah is found.

"It takes a village to raise a child and it also takes a village, in this case, to find one,” Aaron said. "We know that he's loved and the whole community, I’ve seen it, we love him too and we want to find him."

Just from being here, I can say those sentiments are true. The community continues their search and they want to see this young boy brought home safe.