Cracked courts and bumpy fields prompt Two Rivers High School fundraising campaign

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers High School is launching a community fundraising campaign to upgrade its aging athletic facilities, address safety concerns, and provide students with modern sports venues.

Cracked courts, bumpy fields, and a worn track at the high school aren't just cosmetic issues – they pose safety hazards to student athletes and limit the school's ability to host competitions.

"Our baseball field there's a lot of bumps and ripples in our infield which makes it really hard on us," said Noah Schillcox, a Two Rivers High School senior.

The deteriorating conditions have led to injuries for some athletes. Sophomore Allie Gallagher experienced this firsthand during track practice.

"When running on the inside, my ankle has slipped off there before, and I have rolled my ankle," Gallagher said.

Fellow sophomore Josephine Korinek believes the upgrades will benefit everyone who uses the facilities.

"I think every athlete has made their concerns known, and I think it'll just make sporting events a better environment for everyone," Korinek said.

The school is working with a team of volunteers on a capital campaign to raise money and upgrade its sports complex within the next five years. These would be the first large upgrade to the sports facilities since they were built in 2002.

Principal Tim Engh emphasized the community-wide impact of the project.

"We feel as it is not just for our students and staff but also the community… our athletic facility will be a big part of that," Engh said.

The improvements could also help the school retain its ability to host home competitions. Head boys' track coach Spencer Salta noted the importance of competing at home facilities.

"It is cool for the athletes to be able to compete at their home facilities… If you take that away that's two or three meets we have to travel somewhere else," Salta said.

The district hopes to complete the first phase of resurfacing the track and installing a turf football field by the summer of 2027.

As a thank you to early supporters, the district says the first 50 donors of $250 or more will have their names added to a special plaque at the updated facilities.

